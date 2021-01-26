Karim Zeroual reveals the Love Island-inspired advice Curtis Pritchard gave him whilst on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion

Accessibility Links

The TV presenter shared the dating advice he was given by Love Island's Curtis Pritchard.

Karim

Celebs Go Dating star Karim Zeroual has revealed that fellow cast member Curtis Pritchard gave him dating advice whilst on the show, drawing from his time on Love Island.

Actor and presenter Zeroual, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that it was “so nice” having Curtis Pritchard in the Celebs Go Dating mansion with him.

“He definitely gave me advice – he related it to being on Love Island before so when I was like dating and meeting people, he’d give me advice and just be like, ‘Look – when you have to pick like this, you’ve got to make decisions very quick.’

“Sometimes I’d be like: ‘I don’t know what to do – I don’t know if I like her or like her.’

“He’d be like: ‘Right Karim, you’ve got this, remember this is about you, this is your journey and something you’ve got to be selfish – pick someone you can see a future with.'”

Pritchard, who was a professional on Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars, came in fourth place on Love Island’s 2019 series alongside fellow contestant Maura Higgins.

The reality personality and Zeroual are just two members of the Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion line-up, who spent four weeks at a luxurious dating retreat in a bid to find true love whilst on the show.

On staying in the mansion with the other celebrities, Zeroual said: “I’ve never actually been anywhere that incredible. It was so much fun. The mansion was insane. The pool, the bedroom, the kitchen – it literally felt like Buckingham Palace.”

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion airs every day at 9pm on E4 from Monday 25th January. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Karim
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
