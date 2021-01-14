Who is Bimini Bon Boulash? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is the “bendiest queen”

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is officially here, and we already can’t get enough of the new queens.

One of this year’s contestants is Bimini Bon Boulash, who describes her drag style as “mainly silly, which is what I love about drag. Expect the unexpected”.

When it comes to her extraordinary name, Bimini says: “Well, we all love a mouthful, let’s be honest. Well actually Bimini was what I was going to be called if I was born female bodied. And Bonnie boo lash was the name of my first cat and I like alliteration.”

Although she’s declared herself as the bendiest queen of East London, Bimini admits this year’s competition is pretty stiff.

Speaking of the show differed from her expectations, she said: “Oh my God, it is completely different. You think that you’re going to go in there and know exactly what to do, and that just goes straight out the window as soon as you walk into the Werk Room. This season, the talent level is just incomparable. And it’s iconic.”

So just how will Bimini fare against the other Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.

Bimini Bon Boulash: Key Facts

Age: 23

From: Norfolk

Instagram: biminibabes

Twitter: @biminibabes

Strengths: Bimini loves writing comedy and she adores dancing, saying: “Chair dancing, pole dancing… I can fold myself in many different ways. I can even do the Russian cancan in a pair of massive heels, so if that doesn’t save me from the apocalypse then what will?”

Weaknesses: She can’t sing and would go as far as to call herself tone-deaf. While she is creative she is not crafty and she gets a lot of my costumes made for her. “I have skills in other areas!”

Why does Bimini do drag? “Drag provides me with a shield. I feel a lot more confident.”

Who is Bimini Bon Boulash?

Bimini grew up in Norfolk and moved to East London and she likes to stay varied with what she does. “I like to be super feminine and incorporate many sources of inspiration. I would never fit my drag into one box! I like to mix the ridiculous with a bit of topical news. I’ve got a lot of different acts.”

As for facts that people may not know about her, Bimini said: “I have a degree in journalism, and I have done a lot of social activism, which is something I’d like to pursue further. I invented veganism about seven years ago…haha! No, I’ve been vegan for about seven years. I love yoga, and I’ve never been healthier.”

BBC

Why is she called Bimini Bon Boulash?

There’s actually a very logical reason for the name choice, with Bimini saying: “Well, Bimini was the name I was going to be given if I was born the opposite sex, and Bonnie Boulash was my mums first cat, and then I just love alliteration so Bimini Bon Boulash!”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two starts on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

If you missed series one, it’s available to view now on iPlayer and has had over 15.8 million requests so far.

