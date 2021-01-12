Drag Race UK fans can now watch the first 40 seconds of season 2

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will sashay onto our screens later this month, but you can already watch the first 40 seconds courtesy of the show’s Twitter account.

On Monday night, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Twitter account posted a brand new clip along with the caption ‘Here’s the first 40 seconds of #DragRaceUK series two. You’re welcome.”

You can watch it below.

Here's the first 40 seconds of #DragRaceUK series two. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/jV4VXCmW2H — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 11, 2021

Accompanied by a dramatic voiceover from RuPaul, it looks like this series will bring even more high fashion, major drama and new drag icons.

“I think you are all going to be blown away by the talent. I was blown away because you just don’t know,” judge Alan Carr told press. “I felt there’s more couture, there’s more high-end. The glamour had been amped up.”

Fellow judges Michelle Visage and Graham Norton agreed, with Norton adding: “Even in episode one, I’m thinking, this is a bit sparkier, a bit spikier than it was in season one.”

The Drag Race UK contestants certainly seem like a fierce batch and, unlike last year, this year’s line-up also includes queens from Scotland and Wales.

Filming for the second series was halted shortly after it began in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Production didn’t resume until October last year.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.