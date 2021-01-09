Alan Carr teases an upcoming lip-sync battle in Drag Race UK season 2: “The hairs on my arm stood up”
The Drag Race UK judge teased an upcoming lip-sync battle ahead of the show's second series.
Comedian and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr has hinted at a “mesmerising” lip-sync battle set to take place in the show’s upcoming second series.
When asked what fans should expect from the season two lip-syncs with the Drag Race UK contestants at a press Q&A event alongside fellow judges Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, Carr revealed that one particular battle stood out for him.
“I don’t want to give anything away but there is a slow song, a lip-sync by a British icon and the hairs on my arm stood up,” he said. “It was one of the most amazing things I’ve seen. They are lip-syncing obviously but it was so powerful.”
“We all love a fast one, we all like a boogie at the end – but this one was chilling and it was– yeah wait until you see it. It’s mesmerising. Really really powerful.”
Michelle Visage added that it’s the contestants’ desperation to stay in the competition during those lip-sync battles which is “what it’s all about”.
“It’s about that moment, you only have that moment to prove what you’ve got if you find yourself in that position and they fight for it, so you will not be let down.”
Drag Race UK, hosted by RuPaul, returns later this month for season two, with the likes of actress Elizabeth Hurley, broadcaster Lorraine Kelly, supermodel Jourdan Dunn, musician MNEK and actress Sheridan Smith guest judging throughout the series.