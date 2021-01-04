The Cabins start date: Essential guide to ITV2 dating show

ITV2’s new dating show, The Cabins, is set to bring some heat this cold winter.

Set in a nice and cosy residence, some singletons are on the hunt for The One, and instead of dating first, they’ll be thrust straight into living with their prospective partners.

But will any of them find love? You can expect drama-aplenty in this Love Island alternative.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Cabins, which airs in January 2021.

When is The Cabins on TV?

Fans of reality dating series don’t have long to wait as brand new offering The Cabins is scheduled to start in ITV2 and ITV Hub on 4th January 2021.

Ready to help banish the post-Christmas blues, a group of singles will be embarking on an adventure to try to find true love.

The Cabins cast

There will be 12 singletons entering The Cabins and they’re all keen to find a life partner. The Cabins cast is as follows:

Abraham

Holly

Mumudo

Robyn

Jess

Sarah

Tom

Sofia

Will

Olivia

Joel

Charlotte

The Cabins narrator

Comedian Maisie Adam is The Cabins narrator. She said of her new role: “I can’t wait to spill all the juice from life inside The Cabins. After spending most of the year staying inside, this is going to be both strangely relatable for everyone yet also absolutely wild as first dates go. Besides, I ran out of things to say to my housemates back in May, so it’s been nice to gossip about this lot in a room on my own!”

Maisie is a Yorkshire comedian who was propelled into the limelight when she entered So You Think You’re Funny?. She’s since appeared on the likes of Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You, QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Where is The Cabins filmed?

Viewers have been trying to suss out where The Cabins is filmed since the show kicked off on January 4th.

While ITV are yet to confirm an exact location for the new show, some viewers have speculated. A few eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that the cabins look pretty similar to the Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria, which are situated on a private estate close to the Lake District.

ITV

How does The Cabins work?

The new ITV2 series will see a cast of singletons throw out the dating app rule book and couple up in cosy log cabins.

From the moment they meet each other, they will move straight into their own cabin (complete with hot tub, of course) with their new partner. This is when their first official date begins.

ITV says: “Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

“Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.”

The Cabins trailer

ITV have released a first-look teaser at the end of November, giving viewers a peek inside the romantic cabins, which are decorated with comfy sofas, fairy lights, faux fur throws and fires for curling up in front of on cold January nights.

The voiceover says: “Give up the ghosting. Forget the catfishes. Stop being thirsty. Dating just got a reality check.

“A brand new dating show, The Cabins, starts this January on ITV2 and ITV Hub.”

In December, we got a better look at the contestants in an exciting new trailer. During the short clip, we see plenty of thrills, spills and romance that we can’t wait until the series starts for good.

The Cabins comes to ITV2 and ITV Hub on 4th January 2021.