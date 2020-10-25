Christine Quinn reveals biggest Selling Sunset “regret” and how clothes sometimes cause issues on set

Star of Selling Sunset Christine Quinn is so unapologetically herself – especially when it comes to her irrepressible style. It’s why she has gained a cult following and why we all love her so much.

Advertisement

But the real estate star has admitted she initially toned down her look when the Netflix show first started because she was concerned she wouldn’t look “professional enough”.

“I guess my biggest regret was not totally being myself, and trying to worry about being taken seriously as a professional,” she told Vogue. “That was a little disheartening to go back and watch, and realise that I could have pushed the envelope a little bit more than I should have.”

Christine also explained that some of her clothes which featured logos would often cause an issue behind the scenes as the production team would want trademarked products removed in order to avoid the payment of licensing fees. But in typical Christine style, she’d tell them to “deal with it”.

“There were some times where production was like, ‘We don’t have clearance [to show them].’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry, actor’s choice. You’re going to have to deal with it,'” she continued. “‘I’m not going to put on a Target T-shirt just because you’re worried about not getting clearance.”

Selling Sunset follows a group of glamorous – and cutthroat – real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group, who sell some of the most expensive luxury property in LA.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Christine recently told a fan that season four would be arriving next year around August, although there’s been no official confirmation from Netflix yet. The star had a big part in the last series, which showed Christine Quinn’s wedding to her fiancé Christian Richard in a truly extravagant and gothic-style event that even featured fake snow.

Christine also revealed that she’d love to kickstart her own solo project after season four, telling The Wall Street Journal,”It would be great to film the next season and then do my own thing because I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with b****es. Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”

Advertisement

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.