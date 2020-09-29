Meet Denise Van Outen, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and actress
The actress and former Strictly runner-up was the third celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice - here's everything you need to know about her.
There are still a few months to go until Dancing on Ice returns for its next series, but with the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up beginning to take shape, the excitement has already began to ramp up.
One of the first contestants to sign up for Dancing on Ice was Denise Van Outen, who is no stranger to reality dance contests having finished as a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012.
She also has a wealth of experience as an actress, singer, and TV presenter, so she’s something of a showbiz all-rounder!
She’ll be up against an impressive range of celebs including Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, who was also confirmed for Dancing on Ice and singer Myleene Klass.
But will Denise take to the ice as quickly as she took to the Strictly dance floor all those years ago? Read on for everything you need to know about her.
Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Denise Van Outen?
Age: 46
Instagram: @vanouten_denise
Twitter: @denise_vanouten
Job: Actress, singer and television presenter
Denise has had a versatile career since first entering the spotlight as a presenter on The Big Breakfast in the late ’90s.
She has had a highly successful theatre career on London’s West End, appearing in productions of Chicago and Legally Blonde – and put her musical theatre knowledge to good use as a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2007 reality series Any Dream Will Do.
She has appeared on a range of TV shows including EastEnders and Neighbours as well as serving as the narrator on The Only Way is Essex since it began in 2010.
This is not the first time she’s appeared as a contestant on a reality show since her Strictly appearance: she appeared as Fox on the first series of The Masked Singer UK earlier in 2020, making it to the semi-final.
She has also appeared as a regular contributor on Loose Women and had guest presenting stints on TV shows such as Lorraine, Sunday Brunch and The 5 O’Clock Show.