Meet Denise Van Outen, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and actress

There are still a few months to go until Dancing on Ice returns for its next series, but with the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up beginning to take shape, the excitement has already began to ramp up.

One of the first contestants to sign up for Dancing on Ice was Denise Van Outen, who is no stranger to reality dance contests having finished as a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2012.

She also has a wealth of experience as an actress, singer, and TV presenter, so she’s something of a showbiz all-rounder!

She’ll be up against an impressive range of celebs including Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, who was also confirmed for Dancing on Ice and singer Myleene Klass.

But will Denise take to the ice as quickly as she took to the Strictly dance floor all those years ago? Read on for everything you need to know about her.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Denise Van Outen?

Age: 46

Instagram: @vanouten_denise

Twitter: @denise_vanouten

Job: Actress, singer and television presenter

Denise has had a versatile career since first entering the spotlight as a presenter on The Big Breakfast in the late ’90s.

She has had a highly successful theatre career on London’s West End, appearing in productions of Chicago and Legally Blonde – and put her musical theatre knowledge to good use as a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2007 reality series Any Dream Will Do.

She has appeared on a range of TV shows including EastEnders and Neighbours as well as serving as the narrator on The Only Way is Essex since it began in 2010.

This is not the first time she’s appeared as a contestant on a reality show since her Strictly appearance: she appeared as Fox on the first series of The Masked Singer UK earlier in 2020, making it to the semi-final.

She has also appeared as a regular contributor on Loose Women and had guest presenting stints on TV shows such as Lorraine, Sunday Brunch and The 5 O’Clock Show.

What has Denise Van Outen said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Denise announced her participation during an episode of Loose Women in September 2020, telling the panel, “I’m really excited, I can’t believe it and finally I get to tell people!”

She added that her daughter Betsy will be “so excited because she loves the show and we watch it every year”.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to skate because I literally cannot stand up on ice and every time I’ve taken Betsy at Christmastime to a rink I’ve been the one on the penguins,” she said.

“After the year we’ve all had, it’s going to be lovely and refreshing to see a bit of sparkle, a bit of glamour and see us all happy and smiling enjoying ourselves on the ice.”