Married at First Sight Australia delivers “absolute peak” drama as Tracey and Sean hook up

The couples (and former couples) from Married at First Sight Australia season five reunited six weeks after they last saw each other for a dramatic dinner party in which Tracey Jewel revealed she had found a new love – with Blair Rachael’s ex-husband, Sean Thomsen!

The completely unexpected twist floored most watching the E4 blind dating reality TV show.

One fan described it as “is some of the best reality TV I’ve ever seen lmao, absolute PEAK. I LOVE IT.”

Sorry but this season of #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia is some of the best reality TV I've ever seen lmao, absolute PEAK. I LOVE IT. — Claire Rollins (@Claireyyyy) September 21, 2020

When last seen Tracey had dumped love rat husband Dean Wells at the final commitment ceremony, leaving him dumbstruck after he’d just declared his undying love to her.

So when Sean and Tracey walked into the party together, kissing for the cameras and the other couples, jaws collectively dropped.

Well that was unexpected … ???????? Ryan saying “he looks like a gold bar” ???????? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Steph Smith (@MissSmith91) September 21, 2020

Some wags commented on the insanity of the events as the couples seemed to be playing musical chairs.

First Carly and Troy, now Tracey and Sean are limbering up. Looks like the experts are good at the matching process after all – they just don’t match the right ones ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Anna Dunphy (@AnnaDunphy) September 21, 2020

But what about Blair? Spare a thought for Sean’s ex, who had to sit there and watch everything play out.

Poor Blair is trying to decide between fight, flight, or get absolutely bladdered. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Sean was taking issue with Dean “harassing” his new girlfriend, sending her “inappropriate” text messages after their split.

Dean chose to leave the escalating argument. Sean described it as walking away “like a girl”, while Tracey soon revealed his accusation wasn’t true.

Sean is feeling threatened of the highest order ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 21, 2020

Fans were not thrilled about Sean’s immature behaviour and sympathy was firmly in Dean’s corner.

I do not like Sean. At all. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — lou (@SpringBank77) September 21, 2020

The accusations from “Sean the yawn” were an “insecure move”.

Insecure move from Sean the yawn. Why even lie when you've got the girl? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Doug Judy (@Quazar_Xavier) September 21, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia fans were struggling to keep on top of the constant bombs exploding.

I can’t even keep my mouth shut long enough to drink my wine ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Nib (@fountainpen15) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Ashley Irvin took exception to ex-husband Troy Delmege walking in with new girlfriend Carly Bowyer, who had originally been married to Justin Fischer.

“Where was my text of respect?” Ash demanded as Carly tried to make peace with her.

Ash you spoiled little brat – you dumped him. He owes you bugger all. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Kelli (@KelliBee75) September 21, 2020

Ashley was being “odd” and “silly” by getting so upset after clearly wanting out of her relationship with Troy.

I’m late to tonight’s #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia but Ash … honestly, he said he loved you a thousand times & you kept replying with yeh whatevs man. And that’s why he ended it. Also you did too. You’re being odd. And look silly. That is all. — Jacqueline (@jakkicowley) September 21, 2020

Ashley’s version of events was not well received. She stayed with Troy for eight weeks, mainly eye-rolling and squirming when he tried to get close to her, hardly “giving it her all”.

Ashley "I gave it my all with Troy". No you didn't love. You didn't make any effort at all! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Messy Beckie (@messybeckie) September 21, 2020

One thing remained constant throughout the episode, as the floor seemed to keep moving and positions kept changing: Davina’s capacity for stirring was as powerful as ever.

Davina, the shit stirrer. Now lick the spoon. I really do not like girls like that, I won't say woman as only girls act like that#MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia pic.twitter.com/b8exJtJ4Cp — Lianne Hemsley (@LHemsley1981) September 21, 2020

She seemed oblivious to how her pleasure at other’s misfortunes might appear to the TV audience.

Davina's the type of girl who has no girlfriends and will say it's because they're all jealous of her rather than what an awful person she is. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Jacqui (@awrightdisaster) September 21, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia season five continues on E4 on Tuesday night with an explosive-looking episode in which videos of Dean and Davina’s deceit will be shown to the group.

