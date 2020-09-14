Selling Sunset’s Christine drops hint about season 4 release date

Christine Quinn has dropped a major hint about the release date of Selling Sunset season four, claiming the next series of the hit Netflix reality show will arrive at the “same time next year”.

Advertisement

The estate agent was replying to a fan on Twitter, who had written, “When is Selling Sunset back, I miss Christine.”

In response, Christine tweeted, “I miss you too! We will reunite again same time next year!”

I miss you too! We will reunite again same time next year! ???? — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) September 13, 2020

Given the third season of the show launched in August this year, it would seem fans might have to wait until August 2021 for more episodes to be released.

This may come as bad news for fans, who have been spoilt for new Selling Sunset episodes in 2020 – with two series released within three months of each other.

Christine herself played a huge part in both season two and Selling Sunset season three, and Christine Quinn’s wedding to Christian Richard was one of the main events of the most recent run, with the gothic, winter-wonderland themed ceremony – which reportedly cost over $1million – amazing fans of the show.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Quinn revealed that she wants her very own spin-off show, saying “she’s ‘tired of sharing screen time with those five other b*****s!'”

Advertisement

The drama-filled series has won many fans since it debuted last year, while the glamorous lifestyles lived by the cast has also led some viewers to ask how much the Selling Sunset agents make.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.