Where is Love Island: USA filmed? Inside plush hotel location the islanders live in

If you’re craving some sun once again now that autumn is creeping in, get ready to live vicariously through your TV screen – Love Island USA is coming to ITV2 with a brand new season of dating drama and sun-soaked singles.

Advertisement

As COVID-19 has disrupted travel across the world, Love Island USA season two has moved to Las Vegas, with this year’s cohort of ‘islanders’ living in a bubble on top of one of the strip’s luxurious hotels.

If you’re wondering where exactly the Love Island singles will be spending the next month and whether you can stay there, read on for all the answers to your filming location questions.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

Love Island season two is filmed in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the cast living in a stunning villa at the top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

The 25,000-sq. ft. rooftop villa overlooks a view of the infamous Las Vegas strip, with the hotel being transformed into a “fun and sexy” setting for the islanders to enjoy over the next month.

Cromwell’s rooftop floor is usually home to Drai’s beach club and nightclub, a go-to spot for A-listers wanting to party with a superb view of Las Vegas with musicians such as Migos, Ty Dollar $ign, Snoop Dogg and Rae Sremmurd performing at there.

It has now been turned into a villa by production designer Richard Jensen, complete with a pool, a secret jacuzzi, two dressing rooms, a gym, a big bedroom, a kitchen and of course, the iconic firepit, the Las Vegas villa has everything the couples need to get to know one another.

If one of the Love Island USA contestants lands themselves in the doghouse, there’s a pull-out bed for them to sleep on.

How much does it cost to stay at The Cromwell?

For one room in The Cromwell, you can spend between $117 (£88) up to $600 (£452) per night depending on the quality of the room you’re booking.

Punters cannot rent the actual villa seen on Love Island USA, as it is typically where Drai’s Beach Club is found.

Advertisement

The hotel is currently closed to the public until October 2020.

Love Island USA season 2 starts on ITV2 on September 7th. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.