Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn sets show rumours straight

The third series of Netflix reality hit Selling Sunset was brimming with drama – and one recent talking point for fans of the show revolved around speculation that star Christine Quinn was set to leave The Oppenheim Group.

But speaking in a recent appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Christine quashed those rumours, saying she has no intention of leaving the brokerage behind at this stage.

Responding to reports about a potential departure, she said, “That was headline manipulation at its best.

‘There’s a scene in the trailer actually where Maya, Heather and I are all sitting at the table and Maya is sick of the favouritism, and she’s like, ‘Would you ever leave the agency?’

“Me and Heather are both like, ‘Yeah, of course, we think about it all the time.”

The rumours had been fuelled by drama between Christine and Mary Fitzgerald, with Christine claiming that Mary is the favourite of the company’s founder Jason Oppenheim and is always given the best properties to sell.

And Christine added that while she’s not making plans to leave yet, she would rethink that if that favouritism does not show signs of ending.

“Mary gets every single listing. Jason just doesn’t want to do work so he just gives it to her. And it’s just so frustrating — he doesn’t give it to anyone else. So we’re all just like sick of it,” she said. “‘If this favouritism continues, we’d absolutely [leave].”

Meanwhile one cast member who has left the company is Brett Oppenheim – Christine confirming that he has left The Oppenheim Group to start his own brokerage.

In an interview with Glamour, Selling Sunset cast favourite Christine speculated on what could happen in a potential fourth season, pitching a potential “battle” as Brett strikes out on his own.

She said, “Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” she revealed. “The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office.

“We don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.