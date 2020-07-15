Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Gethin Jones: “I was more scared for Celebrity MasterChef than Strictly!”

Gethin Jones: “I was more scared for Celebrity MasterChef than Strictly!”

The presenter fills RadioTimes.com in on his MasterChef experience.

GETHIN JONES

From Blue Peter to Strictly Come Dancing, Gethin Jones has had his fare share of performing complex tasks on camera.

Advertisement

But the presenter tells RadioTimes.com that nothing comes close to the experience he had on Celebrity MasterChef, which he’ll appear on on July 15th.

“I’d like to think I’m quite good under pressure – I’ve broken bones on camera, I’ve achieved life time ambitions, I’ve been really scared, I’ve been attacked by an alligator – but I could not for the life of me work out why my hand was shaking so much when I was trying to chop a spud in that kitchen,” he explained.

“It’s the weirdest thing in the world. I was laughing at myself for how nervous I was! It was really really crazy.”

In 2007, Gethin took part on Strictly Come Dancing, and even made it to the semi-finals with his professional dance partner Camilla Dallerup with little prior dancing experience.

So, what made MasterChef so difficult?

“With Strictly you knew you were going to be scared but cooking, you think is going to be ok because you do it, so I think the element of surprise got me,” he said.

“You start doing really stupid things like Dom [Dominic Littlewood] who cooked an egg timer. That’s the kind of s*** the show makes you do. He told me about it on The One Show, and I couldn’t get my teeth back in my mouth I was laughing too much.”

Gethin Jones Strictly Come Dancing
Gethin Jones took part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 (Getty Images)
Getty Images

The presenter did manage to shake the nerves, however, and thanks the show for improving his cooking skills and inspiring him to invest in his very own “spice rack.”

“I found myself going into lockdown and presenting myself these amazing meals just for me. Just making these beautiful meals and then putting it in front of the TV for another day of lockdown!” he said.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020
BBC

He added: “My friend came over for dinner because I was practicing my cooking on her and a girl’s never stayed in my flat before and she was like, ‘Wow, look at your spice rack!’ I mean I’ve got everything here. Even cardamon pods! I wouldn’t have even known what to do with that before.”

Dinner at yours then, Gethin? We wouldn’t say no!

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight, 9pm on BBC One and is available to catch up on BBC iPlayer. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity MasterChef

Greg Wallace and John Torode on MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Greg Wallace and John Torode on MasterChef

Where all the restaurants are from Celebrity MasterChef – location guide

amar latif masterchef

Who is through to the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 semi-finals?

Karen Gibson

Exclusive Celebrity MasterChef contestant Karen Gibson thanks Royal Wedding for place in the line-up

Celebrity MasterChef's Phil Daniels (BBC)

Exclusive Celebrity MasterChef hopeful Phil Daniels says John and Gregg “helped him” on show