Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Where is Love Island: Australia filmed? Explore the luxurious villa used in season 1

Where is Love Island: Australia filmed? Explore the luxurious villa used in season 1

The location of your new obsession...

love island australia villa

When you picture sizzling flirtation in the summer sunshine, Australia seems the ideal location for a scorching series of Love Island.

Advertisement

But Love Island: Australia isn’t actually filmed in Australia. Right then.

That’s because the show airs in the Australian winter – and it can get chilly on Bondi Beach, even if doesn’t get as cold as Britain. So the producers started looking further afield for a hot location to inspire hot romance.

Where is the Love Island: Australia villa?

For the Love Island repeat now airing nightly on ITV2, the cast made themselves at home in a villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Mediterranean, The islanders weren’t far away from where the British series was filming (same island, different villa), which seems to us like a missed opportunity for a crossover episode!

The villa is a huge, stunning property with amazing ocean views overlooking the Bay of Pollensa. If you’re feeling flush you can even go on holiday there and enjoy the villa’s six bedrooms, hot tub, swimming pool, cinema room and private gym. And did we mention there’s a wine cellar downstairs too?

Despite the impressive digs, series two of Love Island Australia did not return to Mallorca. Instead production moved to an equally swanky villa on the island of Fiji – not exactly slumming it!

The producers explained this was because Fiji is much closer to Australia, allowing for more twists and turns in the series – e.g. new islanders who could turn up at the villa at short notice.

Eoghan McDermott, who provides the show’s voiceover, also explained that while Brits might think Fiji is much more exotic than Spain, the Aussie crew and islanders felt the opposite – they were much more excited about Mallorca as it’s a long-distance destination for them!

Scroll down for some pictures of the Mallorca villa…

The outside

Outside the villa, it might look a little bit, well, bland, but it’s merely hiding the amazing decor within. On the other side of that fortress is paradise. A luxurious pool takes up a large portion of the terrace, which is covered in sun beds, potted plans and neon accessories. As is the norm on Love Island, there’s an outdoor kitchen, dining area and lots of hidden nooks for more intimate moments with the contestants. There’s plenty of space for chilling out as bean bags and a comfy white sofa make for a gossip corner.

©ITV Plc
©ITV Plc

And on the left of the luxury garden, our old faithful friend, the fire pit is there, and will no doubt be the home of all the dumpings and declarations of love over the next couple of weeks. In contrast to the Love Island UK villa, which is also in Majorca, the decor is a little more natural, with plenty of wooden furniture to contrast with the pops of colour. The fire pit seats are wood and white, whereas in the UK series, they’re just white.

©ITV Plc

The inside

When you make your way inside, the bedroom really does take up a phenomenal amount of space – but with 10 contestants, it would have to. The decor is a little less subtle here than in the outside, as white and neon lead the way. Bold prints of holiday scenes reassure us we’re on holiday while there’s still enough pillows and blankets for snuggles with their new loves.

©ITV Plc

Love Island contestants are almost always glam so a dressing room is essential. The girls and boys have their own and they’re often the places all the gossip takes place. There’s plenty of mirrors, wardrobes and seating areas to ensure they all get comfortable enough to spill the beans…

©ITV Plc

The terrace

If the Love Island contestants do love to spy on each other so the bosses gave not one but two terrace balconies which don’t only serve as nice seating areas, but also give a bird’s eye view of the garden. As we mentioned above, the islanders like to get to know each other in the garden – and it seems there’ll always be eyes on them.

©ITV Plc

The hideaway

If two contestants are getting on particularly well – and are being well behaved – they could earn themselves a night in the hideaway… The plush bedroom is tucked away from prying eyes from their communal room so any amount of antics could take place. Dark lights and soft blankets with animal themes suggest there could be some wild behaviour in between the sheets.

©ITV Plc
Advertisement

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Love Island

The Cabins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

From ITV Studios Australia Love Island: Australia on ITVBe Pictured: Natasha Cherie, Tayla Damir, Erin Barnett, Cassidy McGill, Millie Fuller, Charlie Taylor, Eden Dally, Justin Lacko, Grant Crapp and Josh Moss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island Australia is back tonight – and it’s sexier than ever

Love Island: Australia

When Love Island: Australia is on TV – how to watch season 1

Love Island: Australia

Helen Daly We needed Love Island summer this year and Australia has saved the day

Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020