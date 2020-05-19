When will RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 finale air? How will it be different?

Not even RuPaul can sashay away from the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak and subsequent social distancing rules are interfering with the last couple of episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, most of which has already aired.

Now there’s a question mark hanging over the hotly anticipated finale and reunion episodes – how will they be filmed and will there be a delay in us seeing them?

When will the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 finale air?

The good news is that RuPaul won’t let a little pandemic stop him from crowning America’s Next Drag Race Superstar. The finale and much-loved reunion episode will air on the planned dates, but both have been shot virtually.

We’re expecting the reunion episode to be released on Netflix on 22nd May 2020 while the grand finale will land the following week on 29th May 2020.

How will the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Sources say this year’s finale uses ‘innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens’ so we’re expecting a show that’s just as fabulous as ever (and much more impressive than our glitchy Zoom calls).

The finale will feature the usual lip sync battles, but obviously won’t take place in front of a live studio audience as it has in recent years. Last year’s winner Yvie Oddly will also take part in the show, ready to hand her crown over to a new winner, and we’re sure there’ll be a few special surprises thrown in along the way.

The reunion episode is being described as a ‘virtual slumber party’ so get your face masks and nail varnishes ready.

The pandemic isn’t the only problem this season of Drag Race has faced of course, with one contestant, Sherry Pie being disqualified and edited out after allegations of catfishing. Sherry Pie will not feature on the reunion episode.

It remains to be seen whether filming restrictions will have an impact on the next season of Drag Race.

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race is available on Netflix now.