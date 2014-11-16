10 times the I'm A Celebrity campmates probably wish they'd been eating rice and beans
There's definitely something worse than basic rations in the jungle...
Rice and beans, rice and beans, rice and beans. All the campmates on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! seem to do is moan about rice and beans.
It's the evening meal the campers are faced with if they fail to win any stars in that day's Bushtucker Trial, as well as being breakfast and lunch.
There's enough calories in the meal for them to survive, good ol' Medic Bob makes sure of that. But without a pinch of salt or a dollop of sauce, it quickly becomes the meal they all dread to eat.
But here's 10 celebrity campers who would probably put their own mothers up on eBay to swap these jungle nasties for a bowl of rice and beans...
Mmm so tasty
So full of flavour
So moreish
Rice and beans aren't looking so boring now, eh?
Really, what is he waiting for?
I wonder if M&S do these?
Really gets the tummy rumbling, doesn't it?
Oh do share...
Saving that bit for later?
Please Sir, can I have some more?