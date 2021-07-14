Ranvir Singh replaces Lorraine Kelly during summer break: “I feel so at home there”

Weekday mornings are going to look a little different for a few weeks – TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is taking a summer break from hosting ITV’s morning chat show Lorraine.

The Scottish presenter has been fronting the series since 2010, and regularly takes a short break in the summer – probably to recover from all those early mornings. In the past Lorraine has revealed she has to wake up at 5am on the days she is presenting the show and she is in a car heading to the studio by 5…15am, which doesn’t even leave time for breakfast.

Stepping into her shoes for two weeks is GMB presenter Ranvir Singh, who previously stood in for Lorraine earlier this year.

Where is Lorraine?

Getty Images

Lorraine Kelly is out of office, taking a well-earned summer break from her hosting duties. Her eponymous TV show will continue in her absence, on ITV at 9am weekdays.

Back in June, Lorraine and her husband Steve made their annual trip to Orkney, which they were unable to do in 2020 due to the pandemic travel restrictions. She shared her photos and experiences in her HELLO magazine column but didn’t reveal where they may be visiting during her summer hiatus.

Who will replace Lorraine?

Lorraine’s replacement from 19th to 30th July is 43-year-old Ranvir Singh, GMB’s political editor.

Ranvir previously stepped in to present the morning chat show last December and again in April, when Lorraine Kelly took Easter and Christmas breaks.

“It’s such a privilege to do the show because I’m a massive fan of Lorraine, obviously,” she says. “She’s so supportive and wonderful. So to be sitting in her seat is just such a lovely moment. I started doing it before Christmas, I feel so at home there and the team is amazing.”

“What I love about doing the show is, because I’m so used to doing such a lot of hard news and politics – and of course, Lorraine covers all the hard stories as well – but it’s a chance for a lighter touch.”

Ranvir has been a guest presenter on Loose Women, and reached the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, but she is best known for her tougher assignments.

In an impressive media career, the Lancashire-born presenter and journalist has spent time with Donald Trump in the White House, travelled with the Prime Minister aboard RAF Voyager and won praise for her calm and informative news reporting of the 2017 terrorist attack at Westminster Bridge.

Lorraine is on ITV every weekday morning at 9am. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. You can check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.