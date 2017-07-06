Radio Times TV Presenter Champion Round 4
Only 8 presenters remain, but who'll make it through to the semi-final?
Published: Thursday, 6 July 2017 at 11:30 am
They wake us up every morning, keep us company during the day and spice up our Saturday and Sunday nights on the sofa but which of our favourite TV presenters deserves to be crowned Champion?
8 presenters have made it through to Round 4, but only 4 can make it through to the semi-finals!
What are you waiting for? Find your favourite presenter and get voting!
Remember, you can vote as many times as you like - but be sure to do so before Round 4 polls close at 1pm BST on Friday July 7th
Vote in Emma Willis v Rory Reid
Vote in Declan Donnelly v Matt Baker
Vote in Claudia Winkleman v Chris Harris
