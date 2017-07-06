They wake us up every morning, keep us company during the day and spice up our Saturday and Sunday nights on the sofa but which of our favourite TV presenters deserves to be crowned Champion?

Advertisement

8 presenters have made it through to Round 4, but only 4 can make it through to the semi-finals!

What are you waiting for? Find your favourite presenter and get voting!

Remember, you can vote as many times as you like - but be sure to do so before Round 4 polls close at 1pm BST on Friday July 7th

Vote in Emma Willis v Rory Reid

More like this

Vote in Declan Donnelly v Matt Baker

Vote in Claudia Winkleman v Chris Harris

Vote in Rylan v Liz Bonnin

Advertisement

How does Champion work?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement