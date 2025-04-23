To reach their first checkpoint in Huangling, there are two routes the duos can take: Be adventurous and go inland or make the most of China's extensive high-speed train network.

For mother and son duo Caroline and Tom, they don't get off to the best start as they try to leave Beijing and find themselves stuck there for longer than planned.

However, it was moments like this where he felt stuck and unsure of what to do that allowed Tom to feel "a lot more confident".

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Tom, 21, reflected on how the race changed him, explaining it gave him "a lot more self-belief".

Caroline and Tom. BBC/Studio Lambert

"It was nice to see that when we put our mind to something, that you were able to do it, because there were so many times where things felt impossible, but once you started and you gave it a go, you'd somehow get there, not through the way that you thought you would, but you would be able to adapt and find a different way around it," he added.

Tom continued: "That just gave me a bit of bit of confidence and self-belief."

Prior to the race, Tom had travelled plenty, but his mum Caroline, 60, never had the opportunity and used Race Across the World to push herself out of her comfort zone.

It was through the race that Tom and Caroline's relationship strengthened, which viewers will undoubtedly get a sneak peek of as the series continues in the coming weeks.

"Me and mum have always had a good relationship, but we never really spent time together," Tom told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"But I think since being home, we've actually made the effort to see each other and to do more together. Just go out for coffees, do stuff together that we would normally do by ourselves, and I think instead of seeing it as maybe 'I've got to spend some time with my mum', now it's actually something I look forward to, and it's really nice."

Racing alongside Tom and Caroline are sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, couple Fin and Sioned, former married couple Yin and Gaz and brother Melvyn and Brian - all of whom will attempt to race across 14,000km.

Through the race, they will find themselves in China, Nepal and India, all with the lowest budget in the show's history.

Will they make it? Only time will tell.

Race Across the World returns on Wednesday 23rd April on BBC One and iPlayer.

