To reach the final checkpoints, the remaining teams travelled through India's southern states, with only seven and a half hours separating the top three pairs.

As ever, it all came down to one moment, and it was Caroline and Tom who reached the checkpoint first. As well as the title of winners, the pair also took home a prize of £20,000.

Caroline and Tom on Race Across the World. BBC/Studio Lambert

Elizabeth and Letitia came in just 19 minutes after the mother and son duo and were followed by Fin and Sioned, while Brian and Melvyn came in fourth place.

As they found out they won the race, the pair said: "We must never doubt ourselves again. Ever, ever, ever."

Reflecting on their win after filming the series, Caroline said: "It feels absolutely amazing, I’m so sad it’s come to the end, that is the worst bit about it. We’ve enjoyed being with everybody but my God this race has meant so much.

"We’ve learnt so much, we’ve enjoyed it and to actually win it as well as to have the experience is the best thing that could have happened to us."

Tom added: "Doing the experience in itself is winning but to actually get to that book first and open it and to see that it was empty was something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

The pair also revealed that despite vowing not to tell anyone about their victory they let the secret slip almost immediately.

"[We told] my husband in the car on the way home, we couldn’t hide it," Caroline admitted.

Tom added: "We made a pact on the plane journey home not to tell anybody, but within five minutes of seeing him we let that one go! It was so hard to keep it in!"

Race Across the World: The Reunion airs Wednesday 18th June at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Catch up on all episodes of Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer.

