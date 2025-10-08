“Throughout his journey, Kaleb will meet his Australian peers and immerse himself in the local culture while exploring how farmers operate in this challenging environment,” Prime Video has teased.

“And it's no holiday – Kaleb won't shy away from the gritty realities of farm work while he's out there – blisters, burns, backaches and all."

Kaleb said in a statement: “I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia here I come!”

He continued: “And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

The news comes after Jeremy Clarkson confirmed earlier this week that, with filming on the upcoming season now having wrapped, Clarkson’s Farm will be taking a break “for a while” before returning for season 6 next year.

Writing in his latest column in The Sun, Clarkson hinted at the emotional scenes set to feature in season 5 after Clarkson’s Cotswolds farm was hit by an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis and forced to go into lockdown for two months.

"It’s likely that the brilliant guys who edit our show will find some nuggets of humour in the mix and that there’ll be some laughs in season 5,” he said.

"And in the relentless sunshine, the Cotswolds did look fantastic. But at the coalface, it was knackering."

Updating fans on the future of the show, he added: "Are we carrying on? Well, we’ve sent the cameras away to give us a break from that side of things for a while.

"But yup. Kaleb’s out there now in his tractor, and after I’ve finished writing this, I’ll be joining him. The show goes on."

Filming on Kaleb: Down Under will kick off this autumn.

