Pitch perfect? Gareth Malone to present a capella choir contest
The host of The Choir and Sing While You Work is launching a new nationwide singing contest to air on BBC2
Move over, Pitch Perfect. Gareth Malone is bidding to become the new king of a capella as he tours the country once again, searching out the nation's best voices. But this time, there's a difference: The Naked Choir will see the presenter and musician auditioning groups of singers without the aid of backing tracks or musical instruments, relying solely on the versatility of their voices.
"Singing a cappella is the ultimate test of any choir," says Malone. "Only once you've stripped away all those musical crutches that a backing track offers – it's possible to truly see, and test, the group's quality."
The new series will follow eight very different choirs competing for the title of Britain's best amateur singing group as they prepare for a series of high profile performances at famous venues in front of big audiences in a bid to impress a jury of music experts and make it through to the next round.
Viewers can expect to see all sorts of singing styles, from doo wop to hip hop, gospel groups to barbershop quartets as Malone seeks out the vocal pizazz that turns choirs into YouTube stars.
The new series follows the success of BBC2's The Choir – which won two TV Baftas – and Gareth's All Star Choir which saw a group of celebrity singers score a number one last year in aid of Children in Need.