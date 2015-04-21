The new series will follow eight very different choirs competing for the title of Britain's best amateur singing group as they prepare for a series of high profile performances at famous venues in front of big audiences in a bid to impress a jury of music experts and make it through to the next round.

Viewers can expect to see all sorts of singing styles, from doo wop to hip hop, gospel groups to barbershop quartets as Malone seeks out the vocal pizazz that turns choirs into YouTube stars.

The new series follows the success of BBC2's The Choir – which won two TV Baftas – and Gareth's All Star Choir which saw a group of celebrity singers score a number one last year in aid of Children in Need.