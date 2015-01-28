Their version of Avicii's Wake Me Up shifted 120,000 copies in its first week, thanks to vocals from Larry Lamb, Linda Robson, Nitin Ganatra and more, but after all that hard work before Christmas, Gareth's having a rest from our telly screens for the time being.

"I'm doing a bit of writing and I'm planning my tour, which happens at the end of the year. I did one last year and totally loved it – it's my favourite thing I've ever done."

One thing he won't be doing in 2015 is assembling any new choirs. "This will be the first time in about nine years that I haven't started a choir. I will be working with choirs because that's what I do. You wouldn't expect Paul Hollywood to say I'm not going to bake any more bread."

Last night's party saw TV personalities including James Nesbitt, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Paul Hollywood, Steven Moffat and David Tennant pick up framed copies of their Radio Times covers – however, Gareth made sure to steer clear of the latter after accidentally emptying a glass of wine on the Broadchurch actor at a Comic Relief event a couple of years ago.

"I don't think he recognised me. I think he's forgotten about it, but I haven't..."

