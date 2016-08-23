People went crazy over Goldman's dog shirt on University Challenge
Everyone was loving the poodle print shirt worn by the Balliol student. But what breed was it? And where can you get one?
Published: Tuesday, 23 August 2016 at 8:46 am
Trueblood's wacky hoodies, Walker's Harry Potter chic and now Goldman's dog shirt – this viewer is right, "University Challenge is basically a Twitter fashion event..."
So yes, this week it was a dog print shirt worn by Balliol's Goldman that had everyone fixated...
I'm all about Goldman on #UniversityChallenge, love his aesthetic
— Leoni Green (@LeoniGreen) August 22, 2016
Some people were finding its sheer magnificent distracting...
Some people wanted to know where to get one...
#UniversityChallenge some one most know where Goldman got his shirt I can wear it with my dog hehehe pic.twitter.com/NvATTh90eU
— Peter Blythe (@pete_feet) August 22, 2016
Well, quite a lot of people actually...
Others had already found out...
Some thought it was a question of breeding...
And some just had to be different, didn't they?
Bing Search engine recommendation for "Shirts with dogs on like Goldman's" on #UniversityChallenge :-) pic.twitter.com/eZru3qhC31
— eva pascoe (@EvaPascoe) August 22, 2016
