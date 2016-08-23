Trueblood's wacky hoodies, Walker's Harry Potter chic and now Goldman's dog shirt – this viewer is right, "University Challenge is basically a Twitter fashion event..."

So yes, this week it was a dog print shirt worn by Balliol's Goldman that had everyone fixated...

I'm all about Goldman on #UniversityChallenge, love his aesthetic — Leoni Green (@LeoniGreen) August 22, 2016

Some people were finding its sheer magnificent distracting...

Some people wanted to know where to get one...

#UniversityChallenge some one most know where Goldman got his shirt I can wear it with my dog hehehe pic.twitter.com/NvATTh90eU — Peter Blythe (@pete_feet) August 22, 2016

Well, quite a lot of people actually...

Others had already found out...

Some thought it was a question of breeding...

And some just had to be different, didn't they?