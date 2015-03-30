Why was Trueblood trending on Twitter?
The fabulously named, hoodie-fiddling, Cumberbatch lookalike Gabriel Trueblood won University Challenge a rare spot in Monday night's top trends
Your starter for ten: why was the word Trueblood trending on Twitter on Monday evening? It was down to the University Challenge semi-final and one intellectual athlete in particular – the fabulously monikered, hoodie-fiddling Cumberbatch lookalike Gabriel Trueblood...
As the contest began, some viewers felt conflicted. Not because it was Oxford v Oxford but because lining up against St Peter's College star Trueblood was another favourite, Magdalen's Binnie.
The main event, though, was Trueblood's trademark wacky hoodie...
In particular, it was the fact that he just cannot stop playing with those... laces? strings? tassles? toggles? Whatever you call them, it bothers people...
Others were more fixated on that name and its supernatural connotations...
Although, there are other possibilities...
And, of course, it wouldn't be an internet sensation without reference to a certain Mr C...
Sadly, St Peter's were knocked out of the competition. But while Trueblood may have lost at University Challenge, for that precious 30 minutes at least, he had won the internet...