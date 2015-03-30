The main event, though, was Trueblood's trademark wacky hoodie...

In particular, it was the fact that he just cannot stop playing with those... laces? strings? tassles? toggles? Whatever you call them, it bothers people...

Others were more fixated on that name and its supernatural connotations...

Although, there are other possibilities...

And, of course, it wouldn't be an internet sensation without reference to a certain Mr C...

Sadly, St Peter's were knocked out of the competition. But while Trueblood may have lost at University Challenge, for that precious 30 minutes at least, he had won the internet...