He even reportedly frisked the suspect for weapons and checked their ID. All very heroic.

The problem now is that plenty of men and women are now debating whether to turn to a life of crime – if it means being wrestled to the floor by Tom Hardy.

Can you imagine being chased down by Tom Hardy?... So unfair that that thief got to live out my dream! ??? #TomHardy — NatalieTudorYork?? (@NatalieTudor) April 25, 2017

Meanwhile, others reckon the new James Bond has been found.

Or even...

As Jake Humphrey says, if nothing else it will make a hell of a Bedtime Story....

Never stop being awesome, Tom.