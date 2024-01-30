From season 13, Stephen began appearing with eventual husband Daniel Lustig, before stepping down from the show in 2023.

On Instagram, Lustig-Webb paid tribute to his late mother: "Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum."

Following the announcement, tributes were paid on social media by fans of the show, while the Gogglebox team also released an official statement.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness.

"Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen. Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.

"Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time."

On Lustig-Webb's post commemorating his mother, several public figures sent messages of support.

TV presenter Ruth Langsford commented: "I’m so, so sorry to hear about Mummy Pat Stephen. May she rest in peace. My condolences to you and your family… hold your memories close. Sending you love and a bloody big hug."

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts said she was "so sorry" for the heartbreaking loss and that she was thinking of him and his family.

Roberts and Lustig-Webb were due to compete against each other on this year's Dancing on Ice, but the latter ultimately withdrew from the competition due to an ankle injury.

Following her first performance, Roberts revealed that she too had recently lost her mother – who she described as her "biggest supporter from day one" – dedicating her first dance to the "incredible" woman.