It wasn't until after the episode had been broadcast that Roberts revealed a personal tragedy had occurred during training – that being the loss of her "incredible" mother, Jackie.

In an Instagram post, she explained: "I didn't want to say anything until I'd managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional. My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much.

"Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour."

Roberts expressed gratitude to her family, friends and the Dancing on Ice team, including professional dance partner Mark Hanretty, for helping her through "one of the toughest weeks of my life".

Speaking to Hanretty, she continued: "I know how much you wanted to help me do my mum proud and I know it would have been playing on your mind all night.

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty in Dancing on Ice. ITV

"You are incredible. Thank you for teaching me to dance, to skate and joy of expressing emotion through my body. Your sport is so beautiful. I still can't believe tonight happened."

While it would have been completely understandable for Roberts to withdraw from Dancing on Ice under these circumstances, she went on to say that she and Mark "promise to keep trying our best and give it 100 percent".

She ended the post with a touching tribute: "To my biggest supporter from day one – my incredible mum. Goodnight my love. I shall think of you and miss you everyday of my life. Forever my hero."

