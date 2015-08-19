Oops! Mary Berry has let slip who's leaving Bake Off tonight
The GBBO judge accidentally revealed who receives their marching orders while speaking to Chris Evans earlier today
Mary Berry has let slip the identity of the latest contestant to depart The Great British Bake Off.
The GBBO judge appeared on Chris Evans' Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning to dish the dough on Bread Week – but ended up accidentally revealing the name of the baker who gets their marching orders from Berry and fellow judge Paul Hollywood.
Poor Bezza. It all came about during a rather confused conversation which began when Evans commented on the speed at which this year's bakers have been eliminated.
Chris Evans: We’ve already lost two. You don’t hang around do you, Mary?
Mary Berry: Wait a minute, we’ve lost three.
CE: Have we lost three?
MB: Yes, we have. We lost Marie last week, [contestant X – no, we're not going to spoil it for you], and on the first week it was a lovely chap with his little hat on.
CE: Yes, but you’ve only lost two so far. You lose another one tonight. You know that, but we don’t.
MB: Oh, we lose another one tonight, but we… *awkward pause*
Yes, Mary. You've spilt the beans.
We're not going to do the same here but if you really want to know who hangs up their apron this week you can trawl through the three hours of Evans' show for the answer.
