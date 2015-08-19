Poor Bezza. It all came about during a rather confused conversation which began when Evans commented on the speed at which this year's bakers have been eliminated.

Chris Evans: We’ve already lost two. You don’t hang around do you, Mary? Mary Berry: Wait a minute, we’ve lost three. CE: Have we lost three? MB: Yes, we have. We lost Marie last week, [contestant X – no, we're not going to spoil it for you], and on the first week it was a lovely chap with his little hat on. CE: Yes, but you’ve only lost two so far. You lose another one tonight. You know that, but we don’t. MB: Oh, we lose another one tonight, but we… *awkward pause*

Yes, Mary. You've spilt the beans.

We're not going to do the same here but if you really want to know who hangs up their apron this week you can trawl through the three hours of Evans' show for the answer.

More like this

Advertisement

Paul Hollywood will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.