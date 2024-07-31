Coren Mitchell will of course be back to host, as a new line-up of quiz teams take on the tricky tournament, in which they try to find connections between seemingly unrelated clues.

The series has been running since September 2008 and originally started life on BBC Four. The show's 19th season aired its final episode earlier this year, on 29th January.

Victoria Coren Mitchell on Only Connect. BBC/RDF Television/Rory Lindsay

In January, fans spotted an error in one of the episodes, when the surnames of Stranger Things actors Sadie Sink, Cara Buono, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard’s were displayed.

More like this

Wolfhard's name was spelt Wolfhart in the broadcast, and Coren Mitchell responded to fans pointing this out on X, which has been rebranded from Twitter.

Read more:

She said in a post: "Ooh, it seems we had a spelling mistake on the connecting wall last night! Wolfhard was written as Wolfhart. BUT I WON’T APOLOGIZE. I think it’s important to have an error in the Third Place Play-Off, like the deliberate flaw in a Persian carpet, lest God be offended."

In 2021, Coren Mitchell was asked in an interview with The Guardian to reflect on the show's success, to which she said: "I think there’s a lesson in its surprising popularity. Only Connect isn’t obvious or mainstream; its spirit is Welsh and clever and BBC Four.

"It’s a bit strange, it does its own thing and it’s never consciously tried to be popular. Viewers respond to that – they recognise when they aren’t being patronised. We trust our audience and they trust us."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Only Connect is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.