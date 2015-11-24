Only Connect defeats The Jonathan Ross Show to become Radio Times Entertainment Show Champion
The BBC quiz show, presented by Victoria Coren Mitchell, toppled the Saturday-night chat show to claim the title
Step aside Jonathan Ross. Move over Graham Norton. More than 90,000 votes have been cast and there's a new entertainment champion in town: Only Connect.
The BBC quiz show has been named the top entertainment show of 2015 by RadioTimes.com TV Champion voters.
After surviving a tense battle with A Question of Sport in the semi-finals, Only Connect went on to beat The Jonathan Ross Show in a decisive showdown, winning the battle with 86% of the vote.
The series, hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, only moved to BBC2 from BBC4 last year, but has already made its mark on the quiz show scene alongside big brother University Challenge.
it's so beloved, in fact, that viewers weren't best pleased when it was shifted from its traditional time slot to make way for Nigella Lawson's latest cookery series.
Only Connect will now go on to compete for the TV Show Champion 2015 title, when the battle for glory continues in December.
Only Connect continues Mondays at 7:30pm on BBC2