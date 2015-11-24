After surviving a tense battle with A Question of Sport in the semi-finals, Only Connect went on to beat The Jonathan Ross Show in a decisive showdown, winning the battle with 86% of the vote.

The series, hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, only moved to BBC2 from BBC4 last year, but has already made its mark on the quiz show scene alongside big brother University Challenge.

it's so beloved, in fact, that viewers weren't best pleased when it was shifted from its traditional time slot to make way for Nigella Lawson's latest cookery series.

Only Connect will now go on to compete for the TV Show Champion 2015 title, when the battle for glory continues in December.

Only Connect continues Mondays at 7:30pm on BBC2