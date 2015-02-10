This isn't the first time Corden's attempted to infilirate One Direction. Earlier this week CBS posted a similarly themed promo entitled Wrong Direction in which Corden, Watts and crew also impersonated the band.

Nor is it the first time they've collaborated. Corden penned the dialogue for The Best Song Ever music video, which boasts over 317 million views on YouTube. And in a move many fans could only dream of, the comic seized the opportunity to (temporarily) ink Niall’s derriere in 2013 when the band stopped by his show, A League of Their Own.

Corden will officially replace Craig Ferguson, who bowed out in December, as host and ringleader on March 23rd. In the meantime CBS has been filling the void with a line up of guest hosts that includes Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin) and John Mayer.

There's no word yet on whether One Direction will be making their way to The Late Late Show as official guests anytime soon, or whether Zayn will be sitting in for Corden in the host's chair.