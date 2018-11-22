When Willoughby suggested Edmonds' comments were "insensitive" and asked if he would say something similar to a child battling the disease, Edmonds retorted that she had “missed the point”.

Edmonds and Willoughby haven't appeared on screen together since the spat, but in I'm a Celeb Extra Camp, the This Morning presenter revealed she's excited to see him in action – although not for all the right reasons.

"It's gonna be amazing, he's gonna be amazing," she started. "I think he's gonna sort of add to the problems because they're getting on really well, aren't they? They all really like each other...He's just gonna stir things nicely."

We've got our fingers crossed.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm nightly

If you weren’t excited enough by Noel Edmonds’ impending entrance as the new “emperor” of I’m A Celebrity, bear in mind the Deal or No Deal star is set to have a very awkward reunion with host Holly Willoughby.

That’s because the last time we saw the pair on TV together things got more than a little heated. Appearing on a 2016 edition of ITV’s This Morning, Edmonds told Willoughby and co-presenter Phillip Schofield he thought cancer was caused by “negative energy”, a claim strongly disputed by the two hosts.

When Willoughby suggested Edmonds' comments were "insensitive" and asked if he would say something similar to a child battling the disease, Edmonds retorted that she had “missed the point”.

Schofield went further, objecting to Edmonds promoting an EMPpad machine – a device he claimed stimulated "cellular resonance" in the body.

"The problem is Noel, this is all surrounding a problem with a machine that costs £2,300!" Willoughby's co-host said, with Edmonds retorting: "No you're wrong, Phil!"

Edmonds and Willoughby haven’t appeared on screen together since the spat, but in I’m a Celeb Extra Camp, the This Morning presenter revealed she’s excited to see him in action – although not for all the right reasons.

"It's gonna be amazing, he’s gonna be amazing,” she started. "I think he's gonna sort of add to the problems because they're getting on really well, aren't they? They all really like each other...He’s just gonna stir things nicely."

We've got our fingers crossed.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm nightly