But panic not Edmonds fans, Noel himself will remain on Channel 4 screens and today joined the broadcaster to announce a new series for daytime and two new pilots.

He clearly has a penchant for shows with great names because these two are something else...

One is a new gameshow with the working title “Cheap Cheap Cheap”.

More like this

It sounds very strange. Set inside an eccentric shop filled with quirky items (and staff), the premise is that Noel and the staff will challenge contestants to guess the cheapest of three items in the hope of winning a life changing sum.

Advertisement

His other new project, Noel Edmonds’ Sell or Swap (which has a familiar ring to it) will see contestants bidding live on an eclectic mix of items ranging from expensive antiques to a second hand speed boat or a never used wedding dress. Every item will have an amazing story behind it and is up for sale or swap. Basically, some kind of deal.