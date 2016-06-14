The idea for the as-yet-untitled show involves visiting various locations and challenging contestants to guess the value of things. Objects sized up include a signed Man United shirt and a tuft of grass from Old Trafford.

Noel has even been spotted filming a section in a reclamation yard in Wells in Somerset, thus proving that even once discarded old treasures still often have their place and value. (Boom! Tish!)

Channel 4 and Hat Trick confirmed that the show was being developed and had not yet been commissioned. C4 said it was a “non-transmittable pilot for daytime”.

Edmonds is also understood to have filmed a pilot for a new C4 show with Alan Carr called The Odd Couple.

The broadcaster added that it is due to decide at the end of the year whether to recommission Edmonds' long-running entertainment show Deal or No Deal.

Late last month he posted an online address in the guise of a character called Priscilla Prim which lauded his 1990s BBC1 show Noel's House Party and claimed that the BBC was no longer interested in this kind of "family entertainment".

This was followed by a more controversial episode last week when Edmonds caused consternation with his claim that negative energy caused cancer and that positive thinking had cured his own prostate cancer.