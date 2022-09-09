Ninja Warrior UK 2022 star reveals 2 Emmerdale actors are taking part

The ITV show's hosts Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes revealed that two Emmerdale stars are set to feature in an upcoming episode after taking on the iconic obstacle course.

Ninja Warrior UK is returning to our screens this weekend and while we're used to seeing members of the public take on the gruelling course, there's set to be a surprise for soap fans in the upcoming season.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at ITV's Autumn Entertainment Showcase, Kamara said: "We've got two actors from Emmerdale who run the course so we won't tell you who they are but it'll be out very soon."

Ninja Warrior UK: Race for Glory hosts Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara. ITV

Humes added: "We don't do a celeb show, as it were, so there's not a special edition. If you want to come down, you've got to take part with everybody else, which sometimes puts people off actually. I think they're like, 'Oh – you're not going to make it easy for us?'"

The This Morning presenter went on to reveal that some celebrities applied to be on the upcoming season but were rejected.

"I've just been told that we actually had some celebs that applied this year but they didn't make the cut," she said.

"They have to have a level of fitness and the show now starts off differently to our previous one with a race," she added. "The contestants race against each other, so obviously there's a level of fitness that they need to be able to take part in the race."

ITV announced earlier this year that Ninja Warrior UK would be back after a three-year hiatus, with Chris Kamara saying at the time: "I'm so excited. We thought it was finished, it wasn't coming back, but have faith... You know all the families talk to us about Ninja, it's family entertainment."

Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory airs on Saturday 10th September at 5:30pm on ITV. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

