When is Ninja Warrior UK on? Race for Glory hosts and news

Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes are returning to host the ITV gameshow, which has undergone a complete make-over during its hiatus – with the show looking for a male and female champion that can beat Mount Midoriyama.

After three years off our screens, Ninja Warrior UK is back for a brand new season as a new line-up of contestants take on the ultimate physical challenge.

Not only will contestants have to beat the course, but they'll also have to take on Elite Ninjas in a one-on-one race in order to make it through to the next round.

With Ninja Warrior UK returning this Saturday, here's everything you need to know.

Ninja Warrior UK: Race for Glory start date

It's official – Ninja Warrior UK will be back for a brand new season this weekend!

The new format, titled Ninja Warrior UK: Race for Glory, will begin on Saturday 10th September at 5:30pm on ITV.

Ninja Warrior UK will then air on a weekly basis, every Saturday at 5:30pm.

How does Ninja Warrior UK work?

Ninja Warrior UK sees contestants from all over the world compete in a series of physical obstacles and challenges – the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage.

For the first time in the show's history, the show is on the hunt for two 2022 champions as the UK's top male and female competitors take on the hardest course ever in the hopes of being crowned Ninja Warrior UK Men and Women's Winners.

Changing up the format, Race for Glory will see contestants take on Elite Ninjas, who they'll need to beat in head-to-head races in order to make it through to the next round.

Ninja Warrior UK presenters

Ninja Warrior UK is presented by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara, who've been with the show since it first began in 2015.

Ben Shephard is best known for hosting GMTV and Good Morning Britain as well as gameshows like The Krypton Factor and Tipping Point, while Chris Kamara moved into sport commentary since retiring from football, presenting Goals on Sunday, The Games and appearing on Soccer Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Humes began her career as a member of The Saturdays before moving into TV presenting, hosting BBC show The Hit List, Children in Need and ITV's This Morning.

Where is Ninja Warrior UK filmed?

Filming for the 2022 season of Ninja Warrior UK took place in Manchester at the start of August, with members of the public able to watch for free.

The obstacle courses were set up at Manchester Central, with Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara filming at the venue.

How to apply to Ninja Warrior UK

Applications for Ninja Warrior UK are currently closed, but watch this space – we'll keep this page updated as and when applications open again.

Ninja Warrior begins on Saturday 10th September at 5:30pm on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

