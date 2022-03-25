The former footballer turned television presenter appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to announce the return of the popular competition, which is based on the long-running Japanese sports show Sasuke.

After a three-year hiatus, Ninja Warrior is on its way back to ITV this year and Chris Kamara couldn't be happier.

Each episode sees several contestants attempt to conquer a very difficult assault course, with only one participant – the appropriately named Tim Champion – conquering the entire course so far.

After airing five seasons on ITV, Kamara told press in August 2020 that the show had been axed, but fans will be pleased to hear that decision has now been reversed and a revival is coming soon – with a couple of key format changes.

"I'm so excited," Kamara said on GMB. "We thought it was finished, it wasn't coming back, but have faith... You know all the families talk to us about Ninja, it's family entertainment.

"They sit down together as a family and watch the toughest obstacle course in the world, and after five series we thought we would go forever. But then it stopped."

He added with a triumphant cheer: "But now we're back!"

You can watch an excerpt from Kamara's interview with GMB below.

Ninja Warrior UK will be slightly different when it returns to screens, as the show will now see ordinary people pitted against a team of so-called ninjas (ie highly trained athletes).

In addition, the show will be looking to crown both a male and female winner this year, in another deviation from the format of the previous season.

What hasn't changed is the presenting team as Kamara will once again be joined by Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes when Ninja Warrior UK returns, with the trio having fronted the series since its 2015 launch.

Kamara received an outpouring of support earlier this week after revealing he has developed apraxia of speech, a neurological condition for which he is currently receiving treatment.

Ninja Warrior returns to ITV later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

