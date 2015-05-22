Grimshaw went on to reveal that he hasn’t spoken to any producers about the show either. Although that hasn’t stopped him thinking about how the panel could look with him on it. Talking about rumours doing the rounds in the media Grimshaw said:

“I saw this week they were like, Dolly Parton. Who will it be, Nick Grimshaw or Dolly Parton? Obviously give it to Dolly, although I would like to do it.”

“I feel like everyone’s been up for this job,” Grimshaw added. “Robbie Williams, Demi Lovato…”

More like this

As previously reported, show insiders have told RadioTimes.com that Grimshaw was one of many names “discussed”, the panel, as ever, up for consideration. “I don’t know how much it’s going to be pursued," the source added.

So the X Factor pantomime continues, and it still remains unclear which judges will return this year as show bosses seek to revamp the format. Show insiders tells us Walsh is 95% certain to be out (although we've heard very similar to that before) while Mel B’s position remains unclear. Cowell’s recent comments following Walsh’s spat with Cheryl continue to suggest she’ll return, and all signs point to Cowell staying put now X Factor USA is on ice.

But of course, history suggests that we're all chasing our tails and come episode one we'll hear "You remind me of a young..." from Walsh's end of the panel...

Advertisement

Alan Carr: Chatty Man continues tonight 10:00pm on Channel 4