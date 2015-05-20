Unsurprisingly this didn't go down well with Chezza who took to Twitter to turn the spotlight on Walsh's uncertain position on the panel:

Dear Lou Lou. Try using your mouth to say something positive abt something positive ?? — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) May 19, 2015

Talking about it on today's Good Morning Britain, Cowell seemed to confirm that Walsh won't be on the panel this year. Cowell has already sent a Twitter message that all but waved him off and while Walsh responded to say he'd neither been hired or fired, it looks like this may be one-nil to Cheryl.

“There was always going to be a clash, they’re like Tom and Jerry these two. I wish they’d fight more on the show actually. Why do it on Twitter?" Cowell said, before adding a final blow: “What we should do is just invite Louis down every week just to argue with Cheryl!”

It's probably quite fitting to say #awkward right about now...

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year