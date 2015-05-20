Cowell implies (again) that Walsh is out of X Factor while wading into latest tiff
Simon Cowell appeared to confirm that Louis Walsh will not be on this year's judging panel while commenting on yesterday's Twitter row with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini
Simon Cowell has waded into the latest tiff between Louis Walsh and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini – and once again implied that Walsh will not be on this year's panel.
The latest tiff started after Walsh took a swipe at the singer in an interview published yesterday. "Cheryl wasn't great last year. She's sometimes lazy and she lacks energy," Walsh told Heat. "She needs to give more – she can give so much more. She's irrelevant these days."
Unsurprisingly this didn't go down well with Chezza who took to Twitter to turn the spotlight on Walsh's uncertain position on the panel:
Dear Lou Lou. Try using your mouth to say something positive abt something positive ??
— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) May 19, 2015
Talking about it on today's Good Morning Britain, Cowell seemed to confirm that Walsh won't be on the panel this year. Cowell has already sent a Twitter message that all but waved him off and while Walsh responded to say he'd neither been hired or fired, it looks like this may be one-nil to Cheryl.
“There was always going to be a clash, they’re like Tom and Jerry these two. I wish they’d fight more on the show actually. Why do it on Twitter?" Cowell said, before adding a final blow: “What we should do is just invite Louis down every week just to argue with Cheryl!”
It's probably quite fitting to say #awkward right about now...
The X Factor returns to ITV later this year