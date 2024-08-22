This comes after the identity of the winner, YouTuber Oking, was leaked in May, ahead of the series being released and the winner officially unveiled.

Netflix has confirmed that there was a breach of contract, and it is withholding the KRW300million ($224,000) prize pot won by Oking.

Netflix said in a statement to SBS Entertainment News: "To maintain the programme's credibility and fairness among the participants, the prize will not be awarded to the winner of The Influencer who violated the confidentiality obligations stated in the appearance contract.

More like this

Read more:

"Maintaining confidentiality about a show before its release is a crucial measure, ensuring the hard work and efforts of everyone involved in creating and fully delivering the show's enjoyment to the audience. Such a measure is a promise made between the staff and participants who wish for the show's success."

The official synopsis for reality show The Influencer says: "77 of Korea’s top social media stars compete in various challenges designed to test their ability to draw people's attention.

"The last one standing will claim the title of the ultimate influencer."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Influencer is available to stream in full on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.