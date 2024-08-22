Netflix withholds prize pot from reality show winner after contract breach
The move was taken to "maintain the programme's credibility and fairness".
*Warning – contains full spoilers for The Influencer*
Netflix has announced that it is withholding the prize money from the winner of its South Korean reality competition show The Influencer.
This comes after the identity of the winner, YouTuber Oking, was leaked in May, ahead of the series being released and the winner officially unveiled.
Netflix has confirmed that there was a breach of contract, and it is withholding the KRW300million ($224,000) prize pot won by Oking.
Netflix said in a statement to SBS Entertainment News: "To maintain the programme's credibility and fairness among the participants, the prize will not be awarded to the winner of The Influencer who violated the confidentiality obligations stated in the appearance contract.
"Maintaining confidentiality about a show before its release is a crucial measure, ensuring the hard work and efforts of everyone involved in creating and fully delivering the show's enjoyment to the audience. Such a measure is a promise made between the staff and participants who wish for the show's success."
The official synopsis for reality show The Influencer says: "77 of Korea’s top social media stars compete in various challenges designed to test their ability to draw people's attention.
"The last one standing will claim the title of the ultimate influencer."
The Influencer is available to stream in full on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
