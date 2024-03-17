Amongst the 20 celebrities and first in the tent is Munya Chawawa, who will no doubt be bringing comedy and plenty of laughter into the tent as he goes up against Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith and Spencer Matthews.

So, what is there to know about Munya Chawawa? Read on for more information about the comedian and actor as he takes on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Who is Munya Chawawa?

Munya Chawawa. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images For MOBO

Age: 31

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @munyachawawa

X/Twitter: @munyachawawa

Munya Chawawa rose to fame for his comedy skits on social media, in which he often pokes fun at the latest news dominating the headlines, usually about the state of politics in the country.

Since establishing himself as a comedian, Chawawa has featured on various TV programmes, including Taskmaster, The Jonathan Ross Show and Have I Got News for You, providing laughter for all those on the panel with his witty jokes.

Speaking of his comedy career, Chawawa told The Guardian: "That determination is from growing up in Zimbabwe. If I'm going to do something, I will work myself to the bone to enter the playing field. Sketch comic by day, standup comic by night."

In 2022, he took part in the documentary How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa, in which he went on a journey "exploring the life of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, one of the world's most notorious tyrants, looking for the man behind the monster".

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?

The first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The episode will feature the first cohort of celebrities put their baking skills to the test as Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews all enter the famous tent.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm.

