Series four of Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing aired earlier this year, but just because series five is a way off doesn’t mean there isn’t more fun from them to come soon.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing is the festive edition of the show and this time they will be headed north in the search of a salmon that is known for not being an easy creature to catch – how will the comedy duo manage when they set about trying?

But when can we watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing, and which other household names will be popping up in this festive edition of their popular travel show?

When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing on?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing will be airing in the heart of the festive season this year. The show is set to air on BBC Two on Sunday 26th December 2021 at 9pm and the episode will be one hour long.

Where are Mortimer and Whitehouse fishing for the Christmas special?

For this special edition of their Gone Fishing show, Bob and Paul are heading to the north of England and they’re getting there via a steam train. They, alongside trusty dog companion Ted, will be fishing in the Eden and Tyne rivers and their mission is to try to catch the English salmon – a fish that is known to be elusive.

But they won’t be alone as they have guests lined up for this Christmas instalment. Paul Gascoigne and Dr Anand Patel will be making an appearance, while there will also be some musical entertainment provided by Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing will air on Sunday 26th December at 9pm.

