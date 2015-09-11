"She was like, ‘Are you serious?’"

Hopefully he did it just before the doof doofs for dramatic effect, right?

It wasn't a simple case of boy meets girl, boy marries girl with the happy couple, though. They first met as kids, when Mo was 11 and Tania was 14.

"Tania was one person I’d talk to, we were really good friends, I’d go round her house, all the time I’d be on the phone to her."

When he was 18, Farah asked her out, but he got knocked back.

"When she said ‘no’, I was like, okay, whatever, and then I lived my life, went to uni, went crazy, and then realised I still had feelings for her."

When they did finally start seeing each other, Farah admits he took Tania for dates at McDonalds because he didn't want her to know how well he was doing financially.

"I just wanted to test her," he explained.

McDonalds and EastEnders aside, the double Olympic gold medallist gushed: "It’s a good thing I have Tania. If I didn’t have the family and everything, I wouldn’t be where I am."

