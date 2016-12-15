Behold the comedian recreating the resurrection of Jon Snow from the fantasy spectacular, though perhaps minus HBO’s rather impressive special effects and production values.

If it’s any consolation, she also has a stab at Sherlock, The Night Manager and Corrie in a skit for Alan Carr’s 12 Stars of Christmas which will air next week on Channel 4.

In the show three stars compete each night to win hundreds of presents for the studio audience. The line-up of competitors includes Richard Osman, Melanie C and Stephen Mangan.

More like this

To get their hands on these last-minute goodies, the audience need the celebrity panelists to answer questions about the year posted by the stars hidden behind Alan’s giant advent calendar.

Alongside Hart and Peggy other star advent calendar guests asking the questions and setting the challenges will be Will.I.Am, Matt Lucas, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Roger Moore, Little Mix, Bear Grylls and William Shatner.

Advertisement

Alan Carr's 12 Stars of Christmas starts on Monday December 19 and will air across five consecutive nights on Channel 4 at 10pm