Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out against Twitter trolls at the MTV Awards. Although the actor couldn’t accept her Best Performance in a Show award in person due to a knee injury, Brown delivered a powerful pre-recorded speech about her online bullies.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this — and even for the adults, too — they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said in the video. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”