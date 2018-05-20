“Leo, if you want to be in Stranger Things, here’s the contract.”

Whether or not DiCaprio joining the cast of the Netflix hit is just a pipe dream, the good news is that all of the original cast are returning for series three.

New additions to the cast include Little Women’s Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma and Ethan) who will play Robin, a new character who uncovers a “dark secret” in Hawkins.

Storm Troopers star Jake Busey and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) have also been added to the line-up as new characters Bruce and Mayor Kline, and Haters Back Off’s Francesca Reale will feature as Heather, a lifeguard at the community pool who becomes the focal point of a “dark mystery”.

Series three is expected to land on Netflix in 2019.