Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Palin revealed the next place he will be travelling to for Channel 5 this autumn, but ensured to not give too much away.

"It's in Africa," he said. "I can't tell you any more or [the producers] will ask me 'Why did you tell him that? Because now Alexander Armstrong or Jo Lumley got there first!'"

When asked if he felt if he was in competition with other TV travel presenters, he said: "Not any more. I'm much less competitive about everything now. The competition now is to stay alive, and try to be as tolerant and reasonable as I used to think I was, and see if I can do the 100 yards in under half an hour.

"Sometimes I'll have a race with my grandchildren, and that's when I realise I'm not 27 any more, I'm 80. And I get to the finish line and they've built a house in the time they've been waiting for me."

Palin's other travel TV series include Michael Palin In North Korea, Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime and Great Railway Journeys.

