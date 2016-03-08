Then, in series two, Jenny simply disappeared. And as if by magic, she was replaced by Sab's long-term gal-pal, Valerie.

But what REALLY happened to poor Jenny?

Well Sabrina herself, Melissa Joan Hart, has finally revealed all in an interview with The Huffington Post and the answer is less magical and more simply mundane...

"Season by season our show's cast would come and go based on audience reaction, and sometimes there’d be dispute about contracts and negotiations as far as payment goes for certain actors. And just bringing in a fresh perspective from a different character," Hart explained.

"Also, there's a lot of politics that go on behind the scenes, like when a writer develops a certain character they get paid on the [likeness] of that character for every episode. If a writer develops a character, but that writer's gone and there's bad blood, they might get rid of the character they developed, so they didn't have to pay them anymore. There are a lot of things that go into that situation."

So basically, Jenny was the victim of office politics – or so it would seem.

In more magical news, Hart did reveal a few interesting things about other characters. Harvey Kinkle, for instance, would probably run the risk of becoming a ball of wax if he and Sabrina ever had kids. And Sabrina wouldn't stand a chance against Harry Potter in a duel.

"There's something to be said for experience and schooling, and he’s sort of the ultimate," she said.

And finally, don't expect a Sabrina reboot any time soon. They may be all the rage these days but Hart's rather cautious.

"There's a lot of talk about it. I feel like almost every day, somebody's calling me about it. Would we do it? Should we do it? How do we do it? I think the thing about reboots is they're really hard to do.

"They're hard to do right. I think sometimes it's better to just leave it in the past unless you do it really, really great."