Meet the finalists of All Together Now
Everything you need to know about the acts competing to impress Geri Horner and the rest of The 100
100 judges, five heats and a lot of singing, it all comes down to this: the All Together Now final where 10 acts will battle it out for a £50,000 prize.
But who are the competitors? Here are the singers hoping to impress Geri Horner and the rest of The 100 judging panel this weekend…
Heat 1 acts
Michael Rice
From: Hartlepool
First Audition song: Proud Mary by Tina Turner
Audition score: 100/100
A very nervous Michael wowed the judges with his upbeat Creedence Clearwater Revival cover, but it wasn’t his first brush with fame. Aged 16 and working in a fish and chip shop, Michael auditioned for 2014 series of The X Factor where he sang for Simon Cowell, Cheryl, Mel B and Louis Walsh, performing I Look To You by Whitney Houston.
The Sundaes
From: London and Brighton
First audition song: Enough is Enough by Donna Summer
First audition score: 88/100
Sing-off song: Shout by Lulu
Describing themselves as “simply the 'biggest' girl group in town”, the trio – Chocolate (Keris Lea), Strawberry (Amy Goater) and Vanilla (Andrea Lily Martin) – had to fight for their place in the final after finishing second in their heat. Fortunately, the girl’s Lulu cover in the sing-off got 91 of The 100 on their feet, sending The Sundaes into the last show.
Heat 2 acts
Tabi Gazele
From: Reading
Audition song: Treasure by Bruno Mars
Audition score: 96/100
“It has such a feel-good, old-school groove and whenever I've sung it before people really get into it,” Tabi – a singer who recently gave up her administrator job to pursue her dream – says about her audition song. And get into it the judges did: almost all The 100 stood up. Only four judges (including Paulus, of course) stayed seated.
Karl Lewis
From: Swansea
Audition song: Shut up and Dance by Walk The Moon
Audition score: 86/100
Sing-off song: Wonderwall by Oasis
Although the Welsh builder-turned-events-singer managed to get 86 judges off their behinds in his first audition, his score wasn’t good enough to go straight into the final. Karl was sent into the sing-off where he opted for a cover of Wonderwall. And it turned out to be a cliche The 100 didn’t mind hearing: 82 judges stood up during this performance – 60 more than did the same for Karl's opponent.
Heat 3 acts
Jodie Steele
From: Basingstoke
Audition song: I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston
Audition score: 97/100
The musical theatre performer blew away the judges with a beautifully-stripped down version of the Houston classic. Geri Horner in particular was a fan, saying the performance was “cute, effortless and instantly likeable”.
Chloe Griffiths
From: Wilmslow
Audition song: Don’t Rain On My Parade by Barbra Streisand
Audition score: 80/100
Sing-off song: Get Here by Oleta Adams
Chloe’s in the final, but only just. Her Barbra Streisand performance is the second lowest audition score of all the finalists. And she barely scraped through the sing-off too: Chloe only managed a score of 31 (luckily her opponent only got 18 judges to press their buttons).
But remember, that's history now and it’s all to sing for in the final.
Heat 4 acts
Victoria Oruwari
From: London
Audition song: Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music
Score: 95/100
Quite a few tears were shed as the music teacher delivered her performance of the cinema classic. Geri Horner herself looked on the verge of crying as she told Victoria, “You touched our hearts […] You were singing from your heart!”
Rachael Hawnt
From: Portsmouth
Audition song: Skyfall by Adele
Audition score: 66
Sing-off song: Alone by Heart
Rachael had a lucky route into the final. Her cover of the James Bond soundtrack only earned her 66 – the lowest-scoring first audition song of all finalists. However, in the sing-off she scored a massive 97, a whole 90 points above her opponent.
Heat 5 acts
James Thompson
From: Derby
Audition song: Ordinary People by John Legend
Score: 100
Dry eyes. There weren’t many left in the All Together Now studio after James’ audition. Geri said the student had “obvious talent” and delivered an “understated” performance.
Rachel Lee Stephens
From: Rhondda Valley
Audition song: I Am Telling You from Dreamgirls
Score: 90/100
Sing-off song: Run by Leona Lewis
Last but by no means least, Rachel is definitely one to look out for. No, she didn’t sail straight into the final, but with a first audition score of 90, she’s the highest scoring act this series to end up in the sing-off. And it's there the call centre worker managed to improve on her audition, racking up a gigantic score of 94.
The All Together Now final is on 7:15pm Saturday 3rd March, BBC1