The celebrities have been practicing for two weeks now, and Jamelia's professional partner, Tristan MacManus, is full of praise for how she juggles her commitments. "It’s very difficult to be a mother, let alone a mother with a job, let alone a mother with a job and training. To have that grit is a big, big plus."

But Jamelia – who is behind smash hits Money, Superstar and Thank You – added that she is "literally having the time of my life" during training.

"I’m spending all day, every day, so excited," she told us. "I actually had a day off yesterday and I was like, 'ok, how long until I go back to Strictly?' I prefer the world where I have to spend all day in sparkles. I feel like I’ve turned into my nine year old daughter!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

